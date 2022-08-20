World Mosquito Day: Know the only country that is mosquito free

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Iceland is the only nation with no mosquitoes. Some experts believe that the oceanic climate of Iceland keeps mosquitoes at bay.

The first traces of malaria parasites were found in mosquito remains that are over 30 million years old. There are over 2,500 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are a menace in almost all countries of the world, except for Iceland.

Iceland often features among the top 10 nations in the Global Prosperity Index, the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, and the Environmental Performance Index. However, there's one more thing that makes this prosperous Nordic nation such a good destination to settle down — there are no mosquitoes.

Yes, people in Iceland don't have to deal with the buzzing insects that suck blood. For some reason, the tiny parasites have not been able to tolerate the environment of the country very well.

According to scientists, mosquitoes love a wet humid environment but they can also survive in the cold. However, the chemical composition of the water and the soil of Iceland isn't suitable for mosquito breeding. This has been a mystery scientists have been trying to solve for decades, especially as countries bordering Norway, Denmark, Scotland, and Greenland have mosquitoes.

Some experts also believe that the oceanic climate of Iceland keeps mosquitoes at bay. When mosquitoes lay eggs in cold weather, the larvae emerge with a thaw but as Iceland has three major freezes, it is difficult for mosquitoes to survive. However, scientists are yet to reach a consensus on the exact cause helping Iceland remain inhospitable to mosquitoes.

Environmentalists fear that increasing global warming and consequent climate change may help mosquitoes make their way into the country in the future. At present, there's only one place in Iceland where you can find a mosquito (actually, its remains) -- Icelandic Institute of Natural History. The specimen is preserved in a jar of alcohol.