World Metrology Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 9:06:59 AM IST (Published)

Metrology plays a crucial role in various sectors, including science, industry, trade, and consumer protection. This day commemorates the signing of the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875, which established the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and laid the foundation for a unified global measurement system.

World Metrology Day is celebrated annually on May 20 to raise awareness and promote the importance of metrology in our daily lives. Metrology is the science of measurement, encompassing all aspects of measurement, including scientific, industrial, and legal aspects. This day commemorates the signing of the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875, which established the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and laid the foundation for a unified global measurement system.

History of World Metrology Day
The idea of celebrating World Metrology Day was first proposed in 1985 during the General Conference of Weights and Measures (CGPM). The aim was to enhance public awareness and understanding of metrology and its role in various fields. Since 1986, World Metrology Day has been observed annually, with each year focusing on a specific theme related to measurement.
Significance of World Metrology Day
Metrology plays a crucial role in various sectors, including science, industry, trade, and consumer protection. Accurate and reliable measurements are essential for ensuring fairness in commercial transactions, promoting safety and quality in products and services, and facilitating scientific research and innovation. World Metrology Day serves as a platform to highlight the significance of metrology in these areas and emphasise its contribution to global development.
X