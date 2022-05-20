World Metrology Day 2022: All about the event celebrated in over 80 countries

The World Metrology Day, observed on May 20 every year, is celebrated to highlight the need for accurate measurement units and contribution of metrologists, organisations and institutes in the scientific study of metrology.

The annual event is observed in more than 80 countries to celebrate the necessity and impact of measurement in our daily lives.

Metrology is the scientific study of measurement which is necessary to avoid inaccurate conclusions. Metrologists engage in developing new techniques, instruments and procedures to ensure we have greater accuracy in measurements at high speed.

Metrology plays an important role in scientific discovery and innovation in various fields, including industrial manufacturing, trade and environmental study.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2022 is “Metrology in the Digital Era”. The theme was chosen in view of the growing importance of digital technology in revolutionising the community and for being one of the most exciting trends in society currently.

The day is celebrated jointly by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) and the International Organisation of Legal Metrology (OIML) along with other national organisations for metrology.

History and significance

World Metrology Day was initiated at the 21st General Conference on Weights (CGPM) in October 1999.

This date was chosen as it coincides with the signing of the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875. The Metre Convention is considered to be the beginning of the formal international collaboration in metrology.

Seventeen nations, including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria-Hungary, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Portugal, Belgium, Norway and the then Ottoman Empire, signed the treaty.

The treaty helped in bringing a global uniformity in the units of measurement. It also led to the establishment of the BIPM, which is a 59-member intergovernmental organisation, and the International Bureau of Weights and Measures.