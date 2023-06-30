World Asteroid Day — all about the day co-founded by a rockstar

International Asteroid Day is observed on June 30 and it aims to raise awareness on asteroid impact hazard and crisis communication actions in case of a credible asteroid threat to Earth.
The day also marks the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid impact which occurred over Siberia, Russian Federation, on June 30, 1908. The day also aims to educate people about the latest and upcoming asteroid research and technology through numerous events and activities held by organisations across the globe.
History
World Asteroid Day was co-founded by astrophysicist and famed musician Brian May, of the rock group Queen, B612 President Danica Remy, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart and filmmaker Grig Richters.
It was established to promote awareness and provide knowledge to the people about the importance of asteroids in our solar system's history, and the role they play in the solar system today.
The resolution to mark the day as an international observance was adopted by the United Nations in 2016.
The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution based on the proposal made by the Association of Space Explorers, endorsed by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).
Theme
This year, the Asteroid Foundation will hold the official celebration of World Asteroid Day on June 30 and July 1 in Luxembourg.
The celebration and events will promote education on asteroids and space, highlighting the importance of space ‘down to Earth’ according to the official website of the day.
Significance
World Asteroid Day aims to educate the public about how the potential danger posed by asteroids or ‘near earth objects’ are monitored and the importance of asteroids in our solar system.
The day also aims to encourage international efforts to identify and avert asteroid impacts for which astronauts, scientists, and public figures in 2015 signed the Asteroid Day Declaration.
The declaration aims to condition and prepare people in charge for increased efforts to find and track asteroids and promotes development of plans to deflect or destroy asteroids that pose a threat.
World Asteroid Day is celebrated with numerous activities and events held across the world by space agencies, enthusiasts and various other organisations and observatories.
