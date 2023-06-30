World Asteroid Day — all about the day co-founded by a rockstar

World Asteroid Day is observed on June 30 The day aims to raise awareness about asteroid impact hazards and crisis communication actions in case of a credible asteroid threat to planet Earth.

The day also marks the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid impact which occurred over Siberia, Russian Federation, on June 30, 1908. The day also aims to educate people about the latest and upcoming asteroid research and technology through numerous events and activities held by organisations across the globe.