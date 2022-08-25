Why the sunspot that grew over tenfold in size in just two days has scientists worried

By CNBCTV18.com

Scientists are worried about a huge sunspot that developed on the surface of the Sun and grew more than tenfold in size in just two days. The sunspot is believed to have morphed into a pair of sunspots and turned into a double sunspot group.

According to reports, the sunspots are directly facing the Earth and each of their cores is as wide as the planet Earth. If they explode, these sunspots have the potential of sending destructive solar flares toward the Earth.

Sunspots are dark areas on the Sun where magnetic fields are so intense that they can prevent heat from touching the Sun's surface. They are colder than other parts and are capable of emitting intense bursts of radiation.

“Two days ago sunspot AR3085 barely existed. Since then it has grown more than 10-fold, turning itself into a double sunspot group with cores nearly as wide as Earth,” the website reported.

Although the sunspot has been shooting off solar flares into space, they are not strong enough to be disruptive on Earth. Solar flares are large explosions of electromagnetic radiation emitted from the Sun's surface and launched into space. According to SpaceWeather, those coming from AR3085 are C-class flares, which are deemed to be the weakest of the three tiers of solar flares tracked by satellites. They do not have a noticeable impact on the Earth.

Among solar flares, M-class are strong and can cause radio blackouts at high latitudes. The strongest among solar flares are the X-class flares which have the potential to damage satellites, cause widespread radio blackouts, and knock out power grids.

A similar sunspot called AR3068, which grew triple in size last month, had caused a G3 class solar storm on the Earth, which disrupted GPS connectivity and caused radio blackouts in multiple regions.

On Wednesday, Spaceweather.com said the rest of the week should witness calm space weather with the AR3085 being the only significant sunspot group in sight of the Earth.