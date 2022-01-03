Why is COVID-19 pandemic so severe? Study identifies virus gene that blocks immune response

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is taking the world by storm as infections spike once more in multiple countries. But while the new variant has been causing breakthrough infections, it is still poorly understood how the ‘wild’ SARS CoV-2 virus is able to evade so much of the human immune response.

However, a new study has identified that the virus possesses a key gene that blocks a part of the human immune response. The research paper, ‘SARS-CoV-2 inhibits induction of the MHC class I pathway by targeting the STAT1-IRF1-NLRC5 axis,’ was published in the Nature Communications Journal.

Researchers in the US and Japan discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is able to inhibit an important biological pathway that is linked to an immune complex called MHC class I. The immune complex is responsible for destroying virus cells when they enter the body. They do so by activating immune cells called T cells, which are often responsible for long-term immunity in the human body.

"Our discovery reveals how the virus can evade the human immune defence system and might help to explain why the pandemic has been so severe," said Hokkaido University and Texas A&M University immunologist Koichi Kobayashi, who led the study.

The gene that is responsible for the complex is NLRC5, and was discovered by Kobayashi and his fellow researchers in 2012. Using a bioinformatics approach, the scientists looked into the gene expression within the immune system of COVID-19 patients. The researchers also did the same to human cells infected with SARS CoV-2.

The scientists found that the virus contained a protein called ORF 6, which inhibited NLRC5, which in turn inhibited the MHC class I pathway. As a result, despite being a viral infection, SARS CoV-2 would not attract the T cells that the body produces to kill the viral hosts to stop replication.

"Without the activation of the MHC class I pathway, viruses in the infected cells are essentially hidden from the immune system. That helps to explain why SARS-CoV-2 virus persists in the body and why it keeps infecting others, leading to the pandemic," Kobayashi said.

The finding is expected to help scientists figure out ways to stop the SARS CoV-2 virus from infecting humans completely. "The mechanisms we identify may provide new molecular targets for drug discovery," Kobayashi added.