Why Elon Musk is not interested in “longevity of life”

Unlike Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not too keen on living longer than needed. In fact, he believes that dying “would come as a relief”.

“I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief,” Musk told Insider in an interview recently.

According to Musk, attempts to increase the longevity of life should not be made as it would cause “asphyxiation of society”.

As most people do not change their minds, if they don’t die, the world will be stuck with old ideas. This is not good for the advancement of society, the billionaire said.

The viewpoint of the world’s richest person is in stark contrast to many of his Silicon Valley peers, who have invested millions into anti-ageing research, CNBC Make It reported.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle’s Larry Ellison and PayPal’s Peter Thiel have all taken a keen interest in the field of longevity and invested in medicines, therapies and other life science technologies that will help humans to live well and for long.

Last year, Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, reportedly invested in a biotech start-up called Altos Labs that is focused on "cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience”, a method that is said to reverse disease, injury and disability.

Back in 2016, both Bezos and Thiel invested in a Silicon Valley start-up Unity Biotechnology that creates therapies that flush out senescent cells, which stop dividing in humans as they age. According to the company’s website, the therapy would develop medicines that “slow, halt, or reserve diseases of ageing”.

One of the most popular proponents of anti-ageing research, Thiel had also invested in a start-up called Ambrosia that was harvesting the blood of young adults and injecting it into participants aged 35 and older. The company is no longer operational.

Similarly, social media magnate Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan founded The Breakthrough Prize to hack the ageing process. The prize annually doles out a $3 million award to scientists who make “transformative advances toward understanding living systems and extending human life”, the website said.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has also expressed his desire to live forever. Ellison lost his adoptive mother to cancer while he was still studying and has been an avid financial supporter of anti-ageing research, donating $370 million for various studies, The New Yorker reported in 2017.

In 2013, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page launched Calico, short for the California Life Company, which studies ageing-related diseases like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

So far, very few of these investments by tech giants have panned out, CNBC Make It reported.