The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday said its largest and most advanced rover, Perseverance, touched down on Mars at the Jezero Crater. The space agency described the moment leading up to the landing as “seven minutes of terror", reported CNN.

However, throughout the process, there was the calming voice of an Indian-American, Dr Swati Mohan, leading the landing and keeping the world abreast with updates every second.

When Swati, a NASA engineer announced, “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” scientists and observers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California broke into jubilation.

According to her bio on the official NASA website, Swati has been engaged in the Mars 2020 project since its beginning in 2013. Currently, she is the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation, and Controls Operations Lead. The attitude control system that Swati led throughout the project points where it needs to be and helps figure out where the spacecraft is oriented in space.

Besides leading the Mars 2020 (GN&C) Operations, Swati is also responsible for the training of the team, scheduling the mission control staffing, as well as the policies and procedures the GN&C uses in the mission control room.

While Swati might have led Mars 2020, it wasn’t until 16 that she took her first physics class. Until then, she aspired to be a paediatrician. The reason? Swati says even though she always took interest in space, she had no idea about how to turn that interest into a job. But Swati also credits her teacher, who made it easy and understandable for her. “That was when I really considered engineering, as a way to pursue space,” she says.

Interestingly, it was Star Trek that sparked her interest in space and science. Swati says she remembers watching the first episode of the Star Trek series and “the beautiful depictions of the new regions of the universe” made her realise: “I want to do that. I want to find new and beautiful places in the universe.” The accomplished scientist says humans have just begun to learn about the knowledge the vastness of space holds.

After a 203-day journey and travel of 472 million km, NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. Launched on July 30, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the rover is packed with ground-breaking technology, The Perseverance rover mission marks an ambitious first step in the effort to collect Mars samples and return them to Earth.