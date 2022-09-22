By CNBCTV18.com

A Class 10 student from Pune has been selected to participate in a NASA-led competition, Great Lunar Expedition for Everyone (GLEE) 2023. Sonit Sisolekar, India’s youngest volcanologist, is 15 years old. He will lead a team of Indian students for the mission.

GLEE is a NASA mission for school students to study the lunar surface. The mission aims to send Lunasats, which are small satellites weighing 5 grams, to the moon to conduct scientific and technology testing.

Recently, Sisolekar and his team bagged a gold medal at the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO). Sisolekar also won two individual bronze medals at the Olympiad.

“Though volcanology is my primary interest, GLEE has given me an opportunity to read about the volcanic activity on the lunar surface,” Indian Express quoted the teenager as saying.

Who is Sonit Sisolekar?

Sisolekar is India’s youngest volcanologist and planetary geologist. The young prodigy, who studies in Paradise English Medium School, has a deep interest in geology and studies the history and characteristics of volcanoes. At the age of 9, Sisolekar published an article on the story of solar energy in the national souvenir of the 24th National Children’s Science Congress, 2016, his website sonit.org said.

Three years earlier, Sisolekar won NASA’s ‘Cubes in Space’ tournament for his project that aimed to understand the method of ionisation of radiation that gave red colour to Mars.

In 2021, Sisolekar presented research on the Rheological Properties of the Lava Tubes of the Moon at the 52nd International Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

For his essay on the popularisation of astronomy in rural areas, Sisolekar won a telescope from the National Observatory of Japan. He used the 2.5-inch telescope extensively during the Covid-19 pandemic to explore the sky from his home, Indian Express reported.

Awards

Sisolekar has won many awards for his research. He won the ‘Best Scientist Award’ at the age of 11 from the Rotary Club of Pune. He also won medals at the Indian National Science and Engineer Fair for his research on the effect of sound relating to the growth of trees, The Bridge Chronicle reported.

In 2021, then 14-year-old Sonit Sisolekar won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award.

Teaching, trekking, tabla and more

Sisolekar loves to explore the Deccan Traps and hills in the Pune region, which have become his favourite outings for several years now. He is an award-winning tabla player. He also manages time to teach English to tribal students as well.

To share his knowledge with other students, Sisolekar has started an Astro-Geo Club, a Whatsapp group for outreach, where he posts audio-video-based quizzes. He said the online group, which started earlier this year, has received a good response.

The teen maintains a journal and lists tasks to ensure they are all completed during the day.

“I find time to ride my bicycle and keep myself fit, as we need to stay fit to undertake field trips for geological explorations,” Indian Express quoted Sisolekar as saying.