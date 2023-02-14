Who is Rayyana Barnawi, the first woman astronaut from Saudi Arabia

When Rayyana Barnawi flies off into space aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, she will set history by becoming the first female Muslim astronaut. Barnawi will be accompanied by fellow Saudi native Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter jet pilot in Saudi Arabia, to become the second and third Saudi Arabians to fly into space.

Trying to move away from its conservative image, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be sending its first woman astronaut to space later this year. Rayyana Barnawi will make history by becoming the first Arab woman to go into space. Barnawi will be accompanied by fellow Saudi native Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter jet pilot in Saudi Arabia, to become the second and third Saudi Arabians to fly into space. The two will be part of a 10-day mission to the International Space Station.

Who is Rayyana Barnawi?

Rayyana Barnawi is a 33-year-old biomedical researcher and she will be part of the upcoming Saudi Arabian space mission. Barnawi completed her Bachelor’s in Biomedical Sciences (ReGD) from Otago University, New Zealand. She did her Master's in Biomedical Sciences at Riyadh’s Alfaisal University. Barnawi has over nine years of experience in cancer stem cell research. She will be responsible for conducting mission experiments during her stint aboard the International Space Station.

When Barnawi flies off into space aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, she will set history by becoming the first female Muslim astronaut. However, she would not be the first Muslim woman in space. Irani-American Anousheh Ansari was the first Muslim woman in space when she flew to the International Space Station as a space tourist in 2006.

What is the Saudi Arabian Space program?

The upcoming mission is a collaboration between the Saudi Human Spaceflight Program and US-based private spaceflight company Axiom. The Saudi Human Spaceflight Program was established under the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) as part of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s Vision 2030 which seeks to diversify the country away from its fossil-fuel economy. The country is also training two more astronauts Mariam Fardous, another woman, and Ali Al-Gamdi as part of its human spaceflight program.

“The step aims to empower Saudi capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the promising opportunities offered by the space industry,” the Saudi Press Agency said about the upcoming mission.