Where, when and how to watch the last solar eclipse of 2021 

Those interested in celestial events are in for a treat as the last solar eclipse of 2021 will take place today (December 4).

While the total solar eclipse will only be visible in Antarctica, people living in Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia will get to see a partial solar eclipse.

Stargazers in India can stream the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica on YouTube -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg -- and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) website -- nasa.gov/live

According to India Standard Time, the stream will start, if the weather permits, at 12 pm and conclude at 2:07 pm. The eclipse is expected to reach its peak at 1:03 pm.

The next partial solar eclipse which will be visible from India is slated for October 25, 2022. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a partial shadow of the moon covers a part of the sun and the other part of the sun is visible.

In contrast, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the sun and the earth, completely blocking out the sun for a brief period.