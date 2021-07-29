When Jeff Bezos spoke about space dream 20 years ago, people laughed

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' widely covered space trip drew both awe and criticism. The billionaire had been dreaming about going to space for years. Back when he spoke about it, people laughed and he, too, thought it was far-fetched. But clearly, dreams do come true.

An old clip shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka revealed that Bezos had been working on a trip to space for decades. In the clip of an interview with Charlie Rose, Bezos can be seen sharing his space dream.

Alongside the clip, Goenka wrote “ Jeff Bezos interview in 2000 . Everyone laughed at that time when he said he wanted to explore space.”

Rose had asked Bezos what he would be doing if he wasn't the CEO of Amazon. Bezos replied, “Well, so, if I could do anything -- and it turns out this is a very hard technical problem, so I don't actually hold out great hopes -- but if I could do anything, I would like to go help explore space."

At the mention of the rocket ship, Rose and the people in the audience chuckled. A moment later, Rose said, “If you put your mind to it, you could probably figure out a way... Your board of directors and stock owners may not be happy.”

Bezos even predicted that he might be able to achieve his dream after 20 years. He said, “Who knows, 20 years from now, if there’s some significant changes in the technology, maybe such things will get easier.”

In September 2000, Bezos founded the space company Blue Origin and earlier this month, he flew beyond the Kármán line, the boundary 62 miles above Earth that’s widely considered to mark the edge of space , aboard the New Shepard rocket built by his firm.

The internet hailed Bezos for his far-sightedness and hard work that helped him fulfill his dream. Responding to Goenka's tweet, a user said, "He is a true visionary, hence just 20 years later he could do what he intended!"

Another user said, "People don't believe until it's done."

At present, Blue Origin is working on the launch of a commercial space tourism service as it will offer a space sortie to high-paying passengers.