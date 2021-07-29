Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • science>
    • When Jeff Bezos spoke about space dream 20 years ago, people laughed

    When Jeff Bezos spoke about space dream 20 years ago, people laughed

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    A clip from an interview of Jeff Bezos in 2000 where he spoke about his dream to go to space has gone viral on social media.

    When Jeff Bezos spoke about space dream 20 years ago, people laughed
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' widely covered space trip drew both awe and criticism. The billionaire had been dreaming about going to space for years. Back when he spoke about it, people laughed and he, too, thought it was far-fetched. But clearly, dreams do come true.
    An old clip shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka revealed that Bezos had been working on a trip to space for decades. In the clip of an interview with Charlie Rose, Bezos can be seen sharing his space dream.
    Alongside the clip, Goenka wrote “Jeff Bezos interview in 2000. Everyone laughed at that time when he said he wanted to explore space.”
    Rose had asked Bezos what he would be doing if he wasn't the CEO of Amazon. Bezos replied, “Well, so, if I could do anything -- and it turns out this is a very hard technical problem, so I don't actually hold out great hopes -- but if I could do anything, I would like to go help explore space."
    When prodded, Bezos said that the picture he had in mind was that he would get in a rocket ship, go up into space and “check out a few things."
    At the mention of the rocket ship, Rose and the people in the audience chuckled. A moment later, Rose said, “If you put your mind to it, you could probably figure out a way... Your board of directors and stock owners may not be happy.”
    Bezos even predicted that he might be able to achieve his dream after 20 years. He said, “Who knows, 20 years from now, if there’s some significant changes in the technology, maybe such things will get easier.”
    In September 2000, Bezos founded the space company Blue Origin and earlier this month, he flew beyond the Kármán line, the boundary 62 miles above Earth that’s widely considered to mark the edge of space, aboard the New Shepard rocket built by his firm.
    The internet hailed Bezos for his far-sightedness and hard work that helped him fulfill his dream. Responding to Goenka's tweet, a user said, "He is a true visionary, hence just 20 years later he could do what he intended!"
    Another user said, "People don't believe until it's done."
    At present, Blue Origin is working on the launch of a commercial space tourism service as it will offer a space sortie to high-paying passengers.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Maruti Suzuki6,993.50 -171.55 -2.39
    Power Grid Corp167.40 -3.68 -2.15
    ITC206.05 -3.05 -1.46
    Bajaj Auto3,763.75 -54.75 -1.43
    Coal India142.15 -1.90 -1.32
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Maruti Suzuki6,991.90 -158.30 -2.21
    Power Grid Corp167.40 -3.65 -2.13
    Bajaj Auto3,762.80 -57.70 -1.51
    ITC206.00 -3.15 -1.51
    Dr Reddys Labs4,671.05 -59.15 -1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco458.10 41.80 10.04
    Tata Steel1,458.60 93.60 6.86
    Bajaj Finserv14,599.05 628.50 4.50
    SBI441.55 16.05 3.77
    JSW Steel748.40 26.70 3.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,459.00 93.85 6.87
    Bajaj Finserv14,590.45 625.20 4.48
    SBI441.75 16.30 3.83
    HCL Tech1,007.60 24.95 2.54
    Sun Pharma703.25 15.70 2.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2850-0.0900-0.12
    Euro-Rupee88.22400.01300.01
    Pound-Rupee103.75600.23000.22
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67750.00090.14
    View More