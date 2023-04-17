When and where to watch the launch of SpaceX’s Starship

The first test flight of Starship will mark an important milestone in Elon Musk’s quest to send astronauts to the Moon and eventually beyond.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to make history when it attempts the maiden launch of its Starship. SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever developed, is designed to have almost double the thrust of any rocket flown before in history. Starship is currently sitting on a launch pad at the company’s Starbase facility on the southern Texas coastline.

The first test flight of Starship will mark an important milestone in Elon Musk’s quest to send astronauts to the Moon and eventually beyond. In fact, SpaceX has already signed contracts with NASA to ferry astronauts on Starship to the surface of the moon under the Artemis program. Starship is expected to facilitate interplanetary travel for ordinary humans as it is designed to be fully and rapidly reusable. Musk envisages that Starship will be able to fly humans and satellites to orbit multiple times a day. The Super Heavy booster, a colossal rocket that houses 33 engines, is essentially the heart of the Starship. The Super Heavy booster provides thrust that is nearly twice as powerful as NASA’s Artemis rocket. Starship spacecraft will sit atop the booster during launch.

On the eve of the highly anticipated Starship launch, Musk suggested that everyone should temper their expectations.

“It is the first launch of a very complicated rocket. We are going to be very careful, and if we see anything that gives us concern, we will postpone the launch. In case we launch, I would consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad itself to be a win,” Musk was quoted as saying on a Twitter Spaces event.

Ahead of SpaceX’s Starship launch, here is all you need to know.

On what date will SpaceX launch its Starship?

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship on April 17, Monday.

Where will SpaceX launch its Starship?

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

What time will SpaceX launch its Starship?

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship at 6:30 pm IST on April 17.

How do I watch the live streaming of SpaceX’s Starship launch?

SpaceX’s Starship launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s webcast and its YouTube channel.