When and where to watch NASA’s spacecraft collision with asteroid

Mini NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART spacecraft is set to collide with an asteroid in an attempt to deflect it from crashing into the earth.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is about to test a method, as a part of this Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, in which its spacecraft will collide with an asteroid of the size of a great Egyptian pyramid. The planned collision is humanity's first-ever attempt to purposefully change the path of an asteroid heading towards planet earth. The target for the mission is an asteroid named Dimorphos, which currently does not pose a threat to our planet. The mission is an experiment to see how a civilisation could alter the path of an asteroid if it sets on a collision course with our planet in future.

DART was launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 on 24 November 2021, and it is set to make its final death dive into the asteroid Dimorphos at 7.14 PM ET on September 26 (4.44 AM on September 27 in India), colliding with the space rock at a speed of about 14,000 mph.

Dimorphos circles a larger asteroid is known as Didymos, and they pose no threat to Earth. The carefully arranged death dive will destroy the DART and potentially alter the orbit of Dimorphos around its parent Didymos slightly.

How to watch NASA's DART coverage

The impact between the 1,300-pound DART spacecraft and Dimorphos, a 525-feet wide asteroid, will occur some 6.8 million miles away from the Earth.

The $308 million DART spacecraft has an instrument called the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation (DRACO), which will be switched during the final dive, and it will take photographs every second.

Where to watch: NASA will live stream the impact of the DART on its website through NASA will live stream the impact of the DART on its website through NASA TV. NASA’s official YouTube channel will also live stream the event. The live coverage will begin at 3:30 AM IST on September 27.

In recent weeks, a team from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has been assessing the two asteroids to get a firm understanding of the asteroids' orbits. Once DART is destroyed, ground-based space telescopes will evaluate Didymos and Dimorphos to see just how much the orbit has changed.