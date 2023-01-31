When and where in India can you sight ‘green comet’ last seen during Stone Age

In India, the celestial body, officially designated C/2022 E3, will be visible in Ladakh, Odisha, West Bengal, and some Northeastern states on Wednesday. More details about the rarest of rare comets.

Space enthusiasts are especially excited this week because of the appearance of a rare comet. The ‘green comet,’ officially designated C/2022 E3, is believed to have last been in the vicinity of planet Earth 50,000 years ago. The bright green glow of this celestial object will be visible to the naked eye, although using binoculars or a telescope is advised for a better view.

Here's everything we know about the comet and when people in India can spot it.

Discovery

According to The Guardian, astronomers at California’s Zwicky Transient Facility discovered a comet, dubbed ‘the green comet’ due to its hue, in March 2022. It is believed to have originated from the Oort cloud, a collection of icy bodies located in the furthest reaches of the solar system.

What caused the green glow

Scientists believe that the interaction of sunlight and diatomic carbon causes the green glow around this comet. Diatomic carbon is a type of gas made of two carbon atoms bonded together. It forms on the head of the comet when sunlight breaks down larger carbon substances.

When ultraviolet light from the sun excites the diatomic carbon, it gives off light, creating a green coma (nebulous halo) around the comet’s nucleus. However, the ultraviolet light also causes the diatomic carbon to break down, which is why the comet’s tail is not green.

Last seen

C/2022 E3 is not as frequent a visitor as others of its kind — think Halley's Comet that appears every 76 years. The last time C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could have been visible from Earth was during the stone age, an era when the Neanderthals were still around.

When, where and how to spot it?

Some observers have reportedly spotted C/2022 E3 without equipment after the moon set. Given the pollution and artificial lights, people are advised to go to a dark, pollution-free location to spot the green comet. During its closest approach on Wednesday and Thursday (February 1 and 2), C/2022 E3 will be at a distance of 42 million km from Earth.

In India, the celestial body will be visible to people in Ladakh, Odisha, West Bengal, and some Northeastern states on Wednesday.

According to India Today, stargazers in India can view C/2022 E3 in the skies after 9.30 pm with clear sky conditions and darkness. To locate the comet, look south from the Pole Star, and it should be visible as a greenish tinge. The comet will move south and reach the head of the Orion constellation.