What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here

The Worm Moon is a name given to the full moon in March. It has other names like Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Lenten Moon. Why so many names and what's the significance of this lunar phenomenon? It's all here.

The last full moon of the astronomical winter season will be seen on March 7, at around 6.10 pm in India. The full moon, which is also sometimes called the Worm Moon, will be the third and final full moon of the departing winter. The Moon is expected to appear large and bright in the sky through the week. Astronomy and celestial enthusiasts can catch this vision on the eve of Holi in India.

What is the Worm Moon?

The Worm Moon is a name given to the full moon that occurs in March. The name is believed to have been given because it coincides with the time when the ground begins to thaw and earthworms start to appear in warmer areas in North America. However, it has also been suggested that the name refers to beetle larvae that emerged from frozen tree barks during the period.

The name, Worm Moon, is just one of many traditional names given to full moons throughout the year. These names were often given by indigenous peoples in North America and were based on the changing seasons and natural phenomena that occurred during each lunar cycle.

Other names for the March full moon include the Sap Moon (because it marks the time for maple sap to be harvested), the Crow Moon (because it is associated with the cawing of crows signalling the end of winter), and the Lenten Moon in Europe (because it falls during the Christian observance of Lent).

What is the significance of the Worm Moon?

While we most commonly associate seasons with their annual temperature ranges, seasons can also be defined according to the Earth’s position in its orbit around the Sun. While the former are called meteorological seasons, the latter are known as astronomical seasons.

Each astronomical season lasts for 90 or 92 days, ending and beginning on an equinox or solstice. The winter astronomical season started on December 21 with the winter solstice and will end with the vernal equinox or spring equinox on March 21. The Worm Moon will be the last full moon in the winter astronomical season.