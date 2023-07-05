What is the 'mysterious blue hole' in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka | IISc scientists explain

Two Indian researchers Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, said the most likely reason for the massive 'gravity hole' may be magma plumes. These plumes most probably forced Earth to take its shape over 20 million years ago.

Two scientists from India have discovered the possible cause of a ‘gravity hole’ in the Indian Ocean. The three million square kilometres-wide ‘gravity hole’ is located just south of Sri Lanka. A gravity hole occurs when the seafloor sinks into a depression due the Earth’s weakest gravitational pull, as per a new study.

According to the research letter published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, two researchers, namely Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, found the possible reasons to justify the “mysterious blue hole” in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The Earth seems to be a perfectly sphere-shaped planet; however, this is untrue. Rather, there are regions that look much flatter than the others. There are highs and lows that include holes as well, the study indicated.

As the name of the depression mentions ‘hole,’ it is not the same as a hole that can drain out the water in the ocean; rather, it is a humongous anomaly in the crust of Earth that has weaker gravitational attraction than normal. This ‘gravity hole’ is also known as the Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL).

Pal and Ghosh have looked into the Earth’s surface using computer models to analyse the gravitational dip and also explored the change of the region in 140 million years. The dynamics in the gravity hole have resulted in the shifting of the Earth’s tectonic plates.

The two researchers have said the reason behind this pull of gravity is most likely due to magma plumes. The mentioned plumes are most likely to urge Earth to take the shape it did over 20 million years ago.

These plumes have been flowing for the past 20 million years, but when they stop, it is possible that the depression that is noticed in the middle of the Indian Ocean will shift and the gravity hole will disappear as well.

“Exploring a wide model parameter space, such as the density and intrinsic viscosity of the thermochemical piles, Clapeyron slope and density jump at 660 km depth, strength of slabs, we show that plumes are integral in generating the IOGL. The contribution of lower mantle Tethys slabs is secondary but also necessary in generating this geoid low,” the researchers said.

Though it is not possible to witness the difference from the surface of the ocean, the researchers have concluded that it is questionable if the plumes will stop in another several million years. However, at this time, more details regarding the same can be gathered and researched.