What is the 'mysterious blue hole' in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka | IISc scientists explain

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 9:09:11 PM IST (Updated)

Two Indian researchers Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, said the most likely reason for the massive 'gravity hole' may be magma plumes. These plumes most probably forced Earth to take its shape over 20 million years ago.

Two scientists from India have discovered the possible cause of a ‘gravity hole’ in the Indian Ocean. The three million square kilometres-wide ‘gravity hole’ is located just south of Sri Lanka. A gravity hole occurs when the seafloor sinks into a depression due the Earth’s weakest gravitational pull, as per a new study.

According to the research letter published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, two researchers, namely Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh from the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, found the possible reasons to justify the “mysterious blue hole” in the middle of the Indian Ocean.


The Earth seems to be a perfectly sphere-shaped planet; however, this is untrue. Rather, there are regions that look much flatter than the others. There are highs and lows that include holes as well, the study indicated.

