What is the 'mysterious blue hole' in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka | IISc scientists explain

Two scientists from India have discovered the possible cause of a ‘gravity hole’ in the Indian Ocean. The three million square kilometres-wide ‘gravity hole’ is located just south of Sri Lanka. A gravity hole occurs when the seafloor sinks into a depression due the Earth’s weakest gravitational pull, as per a new study.

