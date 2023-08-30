The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another historic moment as it prepares to launch its inaugural solar mission, Aditya L1, on September 2. This maiden solar mission aims to delve into the Sun's Corona, Chromosphere and Photosphere while investigating the enigmatic solar particles and fluctuations in the magnetic field strength.

The spacecraft is scheduled to be lifted off aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The focal point of the mission involves positioning the spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. This unique location enables Aditya L1 to observe the Sun continuously without encountering any interruptions like occultations or eclipses.

What is a Lagrange Point (L1)?

The Lagrange Point 1 (L1) is an equilibrium point in space, discovered by the renowned mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange. Positioned around 1.5 million kilometres within Earth's orbit, L1 is nestled between the Sun and Earth, where gravitational forces from both celestial bodies cancel each other out. This position offers spacecraft a stable environment to observe celestial phenomena with minimal energy expenditure.

According to NASA, Lagrange Points are the positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put. These points in space can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position.

The choice of L1 for the Aditya L1 mission serves as a strategic advantage. This location provides an unobstructed and continuous view of the Sun, making it an optimal observatory for studying solar activities in real time. This uninterrupted perspective is pivotal in comprehending the intricate dynamics of solar flares and colossal outbursts of scorching solar plasma, known as coronal mass ejections.

The Aditya L1 mission is equipped with seven science payloads tailored to analyse the photosphere, chromosphere and outermost layers of the Sun. These payloads employ a range of electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors, enabling researchers to fathom the heating mechanism of the solar corona, the acceleration of solar wind and the Sun's magnetic field.

How long will Aditya-L1 take to reach Lagrange Point?

According to the Hindustan Times report, ISRO chief S Somnath earlier explained that following the launch of Aditya L1, it will take about 125 days to travel from the Earth to Lagrange Point (L1).