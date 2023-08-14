WATCH: Perseid meteor shower brightens up night sky in UK

The shooting meteor shower occurs every year between mid-July and late-August. This phenomenon is considered to be one of the most appealing views of the year.

An annual meteor shower has treated stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts with a stunning view of a lit-up night sky this weekend in many places including parts of the United States and the United Kingdom. The annual Perseid meteor shower was witnessed in the sky on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Balkans, in southeastern Europe.

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower leaves long light and colour behind them after they strike through the atmosphere of Earth. The Perseid is one of the most fulfilling showers in which about 50 to 100 meteors are witnessed in a duration of an hour. They usually occur on warm summer nights.

“The #Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend! Here are some tips for watching this celestial show,” NASA tweeted on Saturday.

"The #Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend! Here are some tips for watching this celestial show," NASA tweeted on Saturday.

These Perseids are also known for their fireballs . These fireballs are large explosions of light and colour which stay for a longer period than an average meteor. This happens due to its origin from a large particle of cometary material. This shower is named for the constellation Perseus. However, this constellation in which a meteor shower is named only works for the view and only determines which shower is going to be viewed on a night. The constellation is not the reason behind the source of the meteors.

The meteors, on the other hand, originate from the leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids. After these comets reach the Sun, leave a dusty trail behind their path of movement. Then, the Earth passes through these debris trails every year at a certain time, which allows these bits to collide with Earth’s atmosphere and create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky that we witness.

As per the reports, besides the Balkans, the Perseid meteor shower this year has a clear appearance in Canada, Britain and Argentina on Saturday night that lasted till Sunday morning as well.