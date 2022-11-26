Watch: Nasa turns light echoes from black hole into sound

The space agency converted light waves into sound waves to help comprehend how electromagnetic waves behave around black holes.

NASA has shared an amazing video in which they employed a sonification technique to convert the light echoes around a black hole into sound. NASA shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This new sonification turns “light echoes” from a black hole into sound."

The space agency explained that black holes do not let light such as radio, visible light and X-rays escape from them. However, the material surrounding the black hole can produce intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation which travel outward. These bursts of light can bounce off clouds of gas and dust in space, which can be traced to sonification.

Material surrounding a #BlackHole can produce intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation that can bounce off clouds of gas & dust in space like a headlight in the fog. Our new sonification turns these “light echoes” from a black hole into sound. #BlackHoleFriday ⚫ pic.twitter.com/FGWIG8w4kG — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) November 25, 2022

The black hole in the video is located about 7,800 light years from Earth, NASA wrote in the post description. The black hole has a mass between five and 10 times the Sun’s that pulls material from a companion star in orbit around it which is “funnelled into a disk that encircles the stellar-mass black hole,” they added.

The description further explained that in circular bands surrounded by a starry background, the blue bands highlight the inner and lower portions of the black hole system. During the sonification, the cursor moves outward from the centre of the image in a circle and passes through the light echoes detected in X-rays seen as concentric rings in blue and red.

As the cursor passes, tick-like sounds and changes in volume denote the detection of X-rays and the variations in brightness.

In NASA’s sonification process, the sound waves are generated based on the brightness and position of the cosmic objects. The brighter the light, the louder the sound will be, and the frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image as per NASA’s website.

Users were amazed by the sounds as one of them wrote “Sounds like Nasa dropped their mic on a beach,” on Instagram. Several others expressed that the sounds are like the waves of the ocean resembling the beautiful waves of the universe.