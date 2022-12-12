Watch: NASA recovers Orion Capsule from the Pacific Ocean after smooth splashdown

Orion space capsule of the Artemis 1 mission, splashed down off the Baja coast near Guadalupe Island in the Pacific Ocean at 11.10 PM IST on December 11.

The uncrewed Orion spacecraft, which is to carry astronauts to the moon in the coming years, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday after a successful test flight. Suspended under parachutes, the Orion spacecraft splashed down off the Baja coast near Guadalupe Island at 11.10 PM IST bringing NASA’s Artemis I moon mission to a close.

The Orion capsule entered Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of over 40,000 kmph enduring temperatures around 2,800 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere slowed the spacecraft to about 523 kmph and at an altitude of about 8 km above the Earth’s surface, the spacecraft began deploying its parachutes. It splashed down in the ocean completing a nearly 1.4-million-mile journey. The teams worked to get the spacecraft and recover some of the parts it jettisoned.

I applaud the @NASA team for their work on completing a successful Artemis I mission. We’re one step closer to returning astronauts to the moon. pic.twitter.com/mv8tAk1cra — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 11, 2022

Shortly after the initial recovery, NASA announced that the Orion capsule is in the well deck of the US Navy ship USS Portland.

Artemis I recovery update: @NASA_Orion is now in the well deck of the USS Portland. Teams with EGS and the DoD continue to make progress to safely secure the spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/EpslFMPLe6 — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) December 11, 2022

Orion’s service module separated from its crew module ahead of the splashdown. The service module burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere during re-entry as the capsule performed a new “skip entry” technique. The new technique is designed to help the spacecraft accurately splash down at the landing site. This is the first time that a human-rated spacecraft is performed this re-entry manoeuvr e, according to NASA.

ALSO READ:

The end of the uncrewed test space flight mission coincided with the 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 17 on the moon, which was the last time the NASA astronauts walked on the moon.

Artemis 1 was a shakeout test for the Orion capsule, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket and their associated ground systems. Early indications of the flight indicated that all gear passed the test with flying colours, but further analyses await.

Provided none of the post-flight analyses reveals any serious issues, NASA will begin gearing up for the Artemis program's first-ever crewed flight under the Artemis 2 mission, which is scheduled to send astronauts around the moon in 2024.

The agency plans to land astronauts near the moon's South Pole, which is the Artemis 3 mission in 2025 or 2026.