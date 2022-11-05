Watch: NASA explains how our moon turn into a blood moon during a lunar eclipse

By CNBCTV18.com

People are particularly fascinated with the Lunar Eclipse because of the red hue that our moon acquires.The moon turning into a ‘blood moon’ is a striking spectacle in the night sky.

The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will occur on November 8. It will be the last Lunar Eclipse for three years as the next one will occur on March 14, 2025. A lunar eclipse occurs when our moon inches into Earth's shadow. This happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned so the Earth falls between the two. A full lunar eclipse is rare, as the moon is fully encapsulated in Earth's shadow.

So why does our moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse? National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has explained this phenomenon in a terrific video on YouTube. When the moon is within the umbra, it gets a reddish hue. Umbra is the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

According to NASA, “the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”

The Lunar Eclipse 2022 will be visible in Colombia, North and Central America, in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

In a tweet, NASA said, “On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.”

NASA added that people who are willing to see the lunar eclipse don’t need any special equipment, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.