Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homescience News

    Watch: NASA explains how our moon turn into a blood moon during a lunar eclipse

    Watch: NASA explains how our moon turn into a blood moon during a lunar eclipse

    Watch: NASA explains how our moon turn into a blood moon during a lunar eclipse
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    People are particularly fascinated with the Lunar Eclipse because of the red hue that our moon acquires.The moon turning into a ‘blood moon’ is a striking spectacle in the night sky.

    The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 will occur on November 8. It will be the last Lunar Eclipse for three years as the next one will occur on March 14, 2025. A lunar eclipse occurs when our moon inches into Earth's shadow. This happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned so the Earth falls between the two. A full lunar eclipse is rare, as the moon is fully encapsulated in Earth's shadow.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    People are particularly fascinated with the Lunar Eclipse because of the red hue that our moon acquires.
    The moon turning into a ‘blood moon’ is a striking spectacle in the night sky.
    So why does our moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse? National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has explained this phenomenon in a terrific video on YouTube.  When the moon is within the umbra, it gets a reddish hue. Umbra is the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.
    ALSO READ:
    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check when and where to watch
    According to NASA, “the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”
    The Lunar Eclipse 2022 will be visible in Colombia, North and Central America, in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.
    In a tweet, NASA said, “On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.”
     
    NASA added that people who are willing to see the lunar eclipse don’t need any special equipment, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.
    ALSO READ: 15 of NASA's coolest inventions that make our lives easier
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    lunar eclipselunar eclipse timeMoonNASAsuper blood moonWatch

    Previous Article

    Huge discounts on Maruti cars — Check rates for Alto, WagonR, S-Presso and more

    Next Article

    Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra police file case against Anahita Pandole

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng