WATCH: ISRO initiates integration of the Chandrayaan-3 capsule with LMV3 rocket

The much-anticipated launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3 is getting closer. As per the latest update from the space agency, the Chandrayaan-3 capsule has been transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where it will be integrated with the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LMV3).

“Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3”, ISRO tweeted sharing the images and videos of the capsule.

The Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), previously known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (GSLV Mk-III) rocket, is the same launch vehicle that carried the Chandrayaan-2 and launched 36 OneWeb satellites into space.

The rocket will take off with the Chandrayaan -3 capsule taking it into space after which the propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100km into lunar orbit.

The Chandrayaan programme is the Indian lunar exploration programme, under which India’s first moon rocket, the Chandrayaan-1, was launched into lunar orbit, in 2008.

The Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 which was launched in 2019.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission aimed to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface, but it failed to do so as the spacecraft crash-landed on the Moon due to technical issues.

The Chandrayaan-3 is designed to achieve the same objective of landing and roving on the Moon with the help of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 has four payloads and the six-wheeled rover which will explore the surface of the moon has two payloads.

ISRO has named the lander Chandrayaan-3 as Vikram, after eminent space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, who is known as the father of the Indian space program. The rover has been named Pragya, which is the same as the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The objectives of the mission include developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions and carrying out various experiments and in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface.