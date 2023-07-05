WATCH: ISRO initiates integration of the Chandrayaan-3 capsule with LMV3 rocket

2 Min Read
The Chandrayaan-3 is designed to achieve the same objective of landing and roving on the Moon with the help of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover
The much-anticipated launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3 is getting closer. As per the latest update from the space agency, the Chandrayaan-3 capsule has been transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where it will be integrated with the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LMV3).
“Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3”, ISRO tweeted sharing the images and videos of the capsule.
ISRO is likely to launch the Chandrayaan-3, on July 13 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported citing senior officials familiar with the development.