Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using a PSLV-C57.1 rocket.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 2, 2023 2:44:45 PM IST (Updated)

Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its maiden solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, just days after the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole. India’s first solar mission was successfully launched at 11:50 AM on Saturday, September 2, from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday morning, several thousand people gathered at a special viewing area at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to watch the take-off of the Aditya L1 spacecraft on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.
After the successful launch, many leaders across political parties congratulated ISRO.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, congratulated ISRO for this milestone hailing it as a significant endeavour that promises to unveil the secrets of the Earth's closest star, the Sun. On platform X, he expressed his appreciation for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Delhi Chief Minister and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal also lauded the achievement, emphasising its significance in advancing space exploration.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that science is still our greatest tool for advancing human welfare, progress and positive change.
The Aditya L1 mission is set to enter low-Earth orbit before engaging its propulsion system to head towards the Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 1, located approximately 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometres) from Earth. Positioned there, Aditya-L1 will be able to observe the Sun without interference from eclipses or occultations.
This historic mission has several scientific objectives, with its seven instruments designed to observe various aspects of the Sun, including its atmosphere, surface (photosphere), magnetic fields, and particles in the vicinity of the star. The spacecraft will investigate the Sun's upper atmosphere, which houses one of the most enduring mysteries in solar science — the coronal heating problem.
The Sun's constant influence on the Earth's weather, through radiation, heat, particle flow and magnetic fields, makes this mission vital. Mylswamy Annadurai, a former ISRO scientist, told BBC that space weather impacts satellite operations, affecting their electronics and even potentially disrupting power grids. Gaps in our understanding of space weather pose challenges to these crucial satellite services, which play a vital role in communication, weather data and disaster prediction.
Also Read: Aditya L1 Mission| Solar flares, space weather and CMEs — What are these & how do they impact Earth and satellites
Annadurai added that Aditya-L1 aims to address this by providing advance warnings about solar activities, such as solar wind or eruptions, which can help in repositioning satellites out of harm's way, thus extending their lifespan.
With over 50 Indian satellites in space and a growing dependency on them for various critical services, India's Aditya-L1 mission represents a significant step forward in space research, promising not only to unlock the Sun's mysteries but also to safeguard the nation's vital satellite infrastructure.
Track Aditya L1 launch LIVE updates here 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Sept 2, 2023 2:42 PM IST
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

