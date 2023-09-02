Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its maiden solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, just days after the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole. India’s first solar mission was successfully launched at 11:50 AM on Saturday, September 2, from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday morning, several thousand people gathered at a special viewing area at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to watch the take-off of the Aditya L1 spacecraft on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.

#WATCH | After the launch of Aditya L-1, people gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota say "We have come from Mumbai to witness this. It was an unforgettable moment for us. This (Aditya L-1) is going to be marvellous. It is a wonderful feeling that we are… pic.twitter.com/1OcncyxlH0 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023

After the successful launch, many leaders across political parties congratulated ISRO.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, congratulated ISRO for this milestone hailing it as a significant endeavour that promises to unveil the secrets of the Earth's closest star, the Sun. On platform X, he expressed his appreciation for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Congratulations, ISRO! 🌞🚀 A historic achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge! ISRO has triumphantly launched its first-ever space mission to study the Sun, #AdityaL1🛰This remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of our nearest star, shedding light on… pic.twitter.com/Ym9GdUB9EV— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal also lauded the achievement, emphasising its significance in advancing space exploration.

Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/U2zx5ySi69 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 2, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that science is still our greatest tool for advancing human welfare, progress and positive change.

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय - Lead me from darkness to light 🇮🇳 We are indebted and grateful to our scientists, space engineers, researchers and our hard-working personnel at @ISRO for the successful launch of #AdityaL1 - Solar Observation Mission.Together, we celebrate their success… pic.twitter.com/NFjXenC3Qj— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 2, 2023

The Aditya L1 mission is set to enter low-Earth orbit before engaging its propulsion system to head towards the Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 1, located approximately 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometres) from Earth. Positioned there, Aditya-L1 will be able to observe the Sun without interference from eclipses or occultations.

This historic mission has several scientific objectives, with its seven instruments designed to observe various aspects of the Sun, including its atmosphere, surface (photosphere), magnetic fields, and particles in the vicinity of the star. The spacecraft will investigate the Sun's upper atmosphere, which houses one of the most enduring mysteries in solar science — the coronal heating problem.

The Sun's constant influence on the Earth's weather, through radiation, heat, particle flow and magnetic fields, makes this mission vital. Mylswamy Annadurai, a former ISRO scientist, told BBC that space weather impacts satellite operations, affecting their electronics and even potentially disrupting power grids. Gaps in our understanding of space weather pose challenges to these crucial satellite services, which play a vital role in communication, weather data and disaster prediction.

Annadurai added that Aditya-L1 aims to address this by providing advance warnings about solar activities, such as solar wind or eruptions, which can help in repositioning satellites out of harm's way, thus extending their lifespan.

With over 50 Indian satellites in space and a growing dependency on them for various critical services, India's Aditya-L1 mission represents a significant step forward in space research, promising not only to unlock the Sun's mysteries but also to safeguard the nation's vital satellite infrastructure.