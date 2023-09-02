Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota

🇮🇳India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota#AdityaL1 #AdityaL1Launch @isro pic.twitter.com/3zE0Bzz4Mo— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 2, 2023
#WATCH | After the launch of Aditya L-1, people gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota say "We have come from Mumbai to witness this. It was an unforgettable moment for us. This (Aditya L-1) is going to be marvellous. It is a wonderful feeling that we are… pic.twitter.com/1OcncyxlH0— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
Congratulations, ISRO! 🌞🚀A historic achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge! ISRO has triumphantly launched its first-ever space mission to study the Sun, #AdityaL1🛰This remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of our nearest star, shedding light on… pic.twitter.com/Ym9GdUB9EV— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2023
Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/U2zx5ySi69— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 2, 2023
तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय - Lead me from darkness to light 🇮🇳We are indebted and grateful to our scientists, space engineers, researchers and our hard-working personnel at @ISRO for the successful launch of #AdityaL1 - Solar Observation Mission.Together, we celebrate their success… pic.twitter.com/NFjXenC3Qj— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 2, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aditya L1 Launch LIVE Updates: PSLV successfully places satellite in low earth orbit
Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Aditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota, India's first mission to study the Sun launches
Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Former ISS commander Chris Hadfield praises India ahead of ISRO’s Aditya-L1 solar mission launch
Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read