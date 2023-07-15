Watch: Indigo passenger from Chennai captures spectacular view of Chandrayaan-3 lift-off

After the pilot’s announcement to look out of the window, a passenger flying from Chennai to Dhaka captured the lift-off of Chandrayaan-3.

A passenger on a Chennai-Dhaka Indigo flight was able to capture the spectacular view of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 lift-off on Friday from his window seat and the video is now going viral on social media. The passenger captured the majestic view of the Chandrayaan-3 launch from the sky after the pilot informed about the event and asked passengers to look out their windows.

“When #aviation meets #astronomy! A passenger aboard @IndiGo6E 's #Chennai- #Dhaka flight has captured this beautiful liftoff of #Chandrayaan3,” tweeted a user named The Chennai Skies, sharing the video.

Chandrayaan-3 lift-off can be seen in the video while passing by the clouds to reach the moon. The post garnered thousands of likes and many were in awe of the amazing visual.

“Wow! Exactly the kind of video I was waiting for! Perfect!” a Twitter user said. Another user appreciated the flyer for his capture and said, “That was an amazing capture”.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises an orbiter, a lander and a rover, which is expected to reach the moon by August 23 or 24, this year.

According to ISRO officials, after the separation from the rocket, the propulsion module will continue to orbit the Earth 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from Earth, New18 reported.

Chandrayaan-3 has the objective of following the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was not able to make the desired landing on the surface of the moon in 2019. If the mission gets successful, India will become the fourth country to have achieved a soft landing on the moon. The United States, China, and Russia are the only three countries to have achieved this feat.