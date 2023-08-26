CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsWatch: Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover navigates around Shiv Shakti point on lunar surface

Watch: Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover navigates around Shiv Shakti point on lunar surface

ISRO has shared another video of Pragyan rover’s movements on the lunar surface. The rover can be seen going around the Shiv Shakti point on the Moon’s South Pole.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 26, 2023 7:02:07 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Watch: Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover navigates around Shiv Shakti point on lunar surface
Days after its successful landing, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) unveiled yet another glimpse of its Chandrayaan-3 mission, showcasing the Pragyan rover's movements across the lunar terrain. In a 40-second video released on Saturday, the rover can be seen expertly manoeuvring around the Shiv Shakti point, situated at the South Pole of the Moon.

The video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures the Pragyan rover in action, traversing the Moon's surface while its lander remains close by.
Watch here:
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G
Just a day before that, ISRO had released a clip depicting the rover's descent from the lander to the lunar ground. The space agency also confirmed that the rover had covered an impressive eight-metre distance on the Moon's surface, with its two scientific experiments activated and functioning as intended.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to interact with the scientists behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Addressing the ISRO team, PM Modi announced the name of the landing site of the spacecraft. He revealed that the place where the Chandrayaan-3 touched down will now be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point.
PM Modi noted that in the word ‘Shiv’, there is a resolution for the benefit of mankind, and ‘Shakti’ provides us with the power to carry out such resolutions. He said that Moon's Shiv Shakti Point also provides a sense of connection from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.
Highlighting the significance of perseverance, PM Modi declared that the location where Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark will be named ‘Tiranga’. He underlined that this point would serve as an eternal source of inspiration for every endeavour undertaken by the nation, reminding us all that setbacks are not conclusive. “Success is a guarantee where there is strong willpower,” he affirmed.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission culminated in an achievement on Wednesday, August 23, as the spacecraft made a soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole. With this remarkable feat, India carved its name as the first country to reach this unexplored region of the Moon and the fourth nation to accomplish a successful lunar landing, following the Soviet Union, United States and China.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, executed a gentle touchdown near the moon's south polar expanse at precisely 6:04 PM on August 23, 2023.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 missionPragyan rover

Recommended Articles

View All
PM Modi congratulates women scientists at ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 successful landing | WATCH

PM Modi congratulates women scientists at ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 successful landing | WATCH

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

India to celebrate National Space Day on August 23 to mark Chandrayaan-3’s touchdown: PM Modi

India to celebrate National Space Day on August 23 to mark Chandrayaan-3’s touchdown: PM Modi

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

ISRO likely to launch Aditya-L1 to study the sun on September 2

ISRO likely to launch Aditya-L1 to study the sun on September 2

Aug 14, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover moves 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover moves 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X