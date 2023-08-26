Days after its successful landing, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) unveiled yet another glimpse of its Chandrayaan-3 mission, showcasing the Pragyan rover's movements across the lunar terrain. In a 40-second video released on Saturday, the rover can be seen expertly manoeuvring around the Shiv Shakti point, situated at the South Pole of the Moon.

The video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures the Pragyan rover in action, traversing the Moon's surface while its lander remains close by.

Watch here:

Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G

— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023 Just a day before that, ISRO had released a clip depicting the rover's descent from the lander to the lunar ground. The space agency also confirmed that the rover had covered an impressive eight-metre distance on the Moon's surface, with its two scientific experiments activated and functioning as intended. Just a day before that, ISRO had released a clip depicting the rover's descent from the lander to the lunar ground. The space agency also confirmed that the rover had covered an impressive eight-metre distance on the Moon's surface, with its two scientific experiments activated and functioning as intended.

... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

PM Modi noted that in the word ‘Shiv’, there is a resolution for the benefit of mankind, and ‘Shakti’ provides us with the power to carry out such resolutions. He said that Moon's Shiv Shakti Point also provides a sense of connection from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

Highlighting the significance of perseverance, PM Modi declared that the location where Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark will be named ‘Tiranga’. He underlined that this point would serve as an eternal source of inspiration for every endeavour undertaken by the nation, reminding us all that setbacks are not conclusive. “Success is a guarantee where there is strong willpower,” he affirmed.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission culminated in an achievement on Wednesday, August 23, as the spacecraft made a soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole. With this remarkable feat, India carved its name as the first country to reach this unexplored region of the Moon and the fourth nation to accomplish a successful lunar landing, following the Soviet Union, United States and China.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, executed a gentle touchdown near the moon's south polar expanse at precisely 6:04 PM on August 23, 2023.