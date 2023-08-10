Virgin Galactic to fly out its first private space tourists today

A webcast of the flight is set to begin at 11 am New York time (Thursday, 8:30 pm IST) on Virgin Galactic's website.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is all set to embark on its second commercial spaceflight, marking a significant milestone as it carries its inaugural group of private space tourists on Thursday. This eagerly anticipated flight represents the company's initial venture into hosting paying customers, following its earlier research mission, Galactic 01.

During Galactic 01, the journey into suborbital space was undertaken by two Italian air force officers and an aerospace engineer from the National Research Council of Italy, accompanied by three Virgin Galactic crew members. Notably, two of these crew members piloted the VSS Unity vehicle as it ascended from a high altitude launch via its twin-fuselage carrier plane.

This historic launch is set to take off from a New Mexico spaceport, marking the culmination of nearly two decades of development. Furthermore, this event signifies the commencement of efforts to address the backlog of around 800 ticket holders who have been patiently awaiting their opportunity to experience space travel with Virgin Galactic.

In the competitive landscape of private spaceflight, Virgin Galactic is vying against industry giants such as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX, showcasing the burgeoning rivalry and innovation within the space exploration sector.

The passengers include 80-year-old former British Olympian Jon Goodwin, who has Parkinson’s Disease, Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, a mother-daughter pair from the Caribbean. Apart from the tourists, two pilots and a Virgin Galactic support astronaut will also be on board.

A webcast of the flight is set to begin at 11 am New York time (Thursday, 8:30 pm IST) on Virgin Galactic's website.

Richard Branson founded the company with renowned aerospace mogul Burt Rutan in 2004 with an aim fly out space tourists and promote sub-orbital space tourism. Earlier, in 2014, a Virgin Galactic spaceplane crashed during a test flight, killing one test pilot and injuring another.

The company started the sale of its tickets back in 2007, and has a backlog of customers to get through. According to the company, it will need a few years to be able to see profits from the missions.