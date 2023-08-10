2 Min Read
The Galactic-02 is carrying three passengers including an 80-year-old former Olympian along with a Caribbean mother-daughter duo.
American spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, is all set to launch its second commercial spaceflight mission named Galactic-02 on Thursday, August 10. The commercial spaceflight is scheduled to be launched from New Mexico’s Spaceport America at 11 AM EDT (8:30 PM IST).
In order to become a part of the spaceflight journey, Virgin Galactic lists out a few requirements for the ones who are willing to be a private astronaut. As per the official website, anyone who is above the age of 18 can fly to space through the company. However, before flying to space for the first time, one needs to get through a preparation and training period at Spaceport America.
The company said that its training process will ensure every aspect of the passenger by examining them mentally and physically. In the training process, the soon-to-be astronauts will also be trained in inflight safety.
Besides the training, there are different levels of medical check-ups and tailored training for the newbies. There will be community experience which is inclusive of any High-G and Zero-G flight training or any other membership benefits. The pre-flight retreat will be of a dedicated time that will define the personal flight mission. This will be conducted for a term of 12 months.
During this stage of medical check-ups, it will be supervised by the Chief Medical Officer of the company. The medical check-ups are considered to be conducted for a duration of 6 months, as per the Virgin Galactic website.
The spaceflight, to be launched today, will be carrying three passengers including an 80-year-old former Olympian Jon Goodwin. The second and the third passengers are a mother-daughter duo Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers. They have gained their position through a charity initiative.
Virgin Galactic is an American spaceflight company that was founded in 2004. It promised to begin commercial spaceflight by the year 2007. Even though the tickets were sold for a massive amount, the company seemed to delay the flight.
Later in 2014, a spaceplane of Virgin Galactic crashed in a test flight which even killed a test pilot while injuring another.
However, the first flight, Galactic-01 was launched in June 2023. It was strictly a mission for research, which included three researchers from the Italian Air Force.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
