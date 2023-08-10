WATCH | Virgin Galactic launch: Space flight carrying British Olympian, mother-daughter duo takes off

The pioneering flight, designated as Virgin Galactic 02, was launched today from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 08:30 PM IST. The excitement was palpable as the specially designed carrier plane, affectionately named "Eve," soared into the sky, with its precious cargo of spacefarers on board.

In a historic moment for space tourism, Virgin Galactic's inaugural commercial flight to space has successfully taken off, carrying an 80-year-old British man and a mother-daughter pair from the Caribbean on an awe-inspiring journey beyond Earth's atmosphere.

The pioneering flight, designated as Virgin Galactic 02, was launched today from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 08:30 PM IST. The excitement was palpable as the specially designed carrier plane, affectionately named "Eve," soared into the sky, with its precious cargo of spacefarers on board.

🤩 We have #Galactic02 take-off from @Spaceport_NM! Our livestream will begin shortly, around 9 am MDT | 11 am EDT, just prior to spaceship release. 📺 WATCH: https://t.co/70ZDzf8stU pic.twitter.com/PcOsegokfU— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

Among the passengers making headlines is a sprightly octogenarian from Newcastle, whose lifelong dream of space travel has finally come true. The British man, a former Olympian, waved to well-wishers before boarding the spacecraft, proving that age is no barrier to reaching for the stars.

Accompanying him on this momentous journey is a heartwarming mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

The Virgin Galactic 02 flight is expected to be a brief yet unforgettable escapade, lasting approximately 90 minutes from takeoff to landing. During this time, the passengers will have the chance to experience weightlessness and witness the breathtaking beauty of Earth from a perspective that very few have ever encountered.

The feather has been lowered and VSS Unity is now a glider, headed back to the runway at Spaceport America. #Galactic02 pic.twitter.com/W7lX4GlZRj — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023

