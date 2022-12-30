Vikram Sarabhai death anniversary: Top inventions and major contributions of the legendary scientist

Vikram Sarabhai’s contributions to space research in India earned him recognition as the Father of the Indian space program.
Vikram Sarabhai is known as a great innovator, industrialist, scientist and the man who built many of India’s premier institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). He established the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, and also he was the brain behind ISRO. Because of his pioneering vision, he is popularly known as the father of the Indian space programme.
Vikaram Sarabhai passed away on December 30, 1971, only at the age of 52. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, in 1972 posthumously because of his contributions to nation-building.
ALSO READ:
On the 51st death anniversary of Sarabhai, here is a look at his top inventions and major contributions.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
