Remembering Vikram Sarabhai, architect of India's space programme, on his birth anniversary

Vikram Sarabhai's contributions to the advancement of science in India, notably in the field of space exploration, stands as a lasting legacy. Sarabhai, who was born on August 12, 1919, founded the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and launched the nation's space programme.

Vikram Sarabhai, who comes from a distinguished family recognised for its dedication to the Indian independence cause, set off on a journey that would influence the scientific landscape of the country. After finishing his higher education at the Gujarati College in Ahmedabad, he continued his studies in England at the University of Cambridge. His passion for the natural sciences inspired him to present his final honors examination in 1940.

Sarabhai returned to Cambridge after the Second World War to continue his doctoral studies, which culminated in a thesis on 'Cosmic Ray Investigation in Tropical Latitudes' that was published in in 1945. When he returned to India in 1947, he envisioned establishing a research institution in Ahmedabad, which led to the formation of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) on November 11, 1947, at the age of 28.

The influence of Sarabhai, who worked at the PRL from 1966 to 1971, spanned a number of organisations. He established the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) in 1962, eventually changing its name to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which was a turning point in India’s desire to explore space.

ISRO placed its sights on historic milestones under Sarabhai's leadership. India's successful placement of its first satellite, Aryabhata, into orbit in 1975 demonstrated the nation's expanding expertise in space technology.

Due to his dedication, Sarabhai received two of India's highest awards: the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 1972.

Sarabhai played a crucial role in the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad in 1962 after realising the need for management education beyond space research. The Vikram Sarabhai Community Scientific Centre (VASCSC), which was founded in Ahmedabad in 1956, is one example of his support for scientific education.

Sarabhai also nurtured collaborations with international space organisations. His negotiations with counterparts at NASA led to the launch of the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) from July 1975 to July 1976, enhancing communication and education across the nation.

His vision also extended to India's nascent nuclear program. Supported by Homi Jehangir Bhabha, he established India's first rocket launch station at Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram on the Arabian Sea coast. On November 21, 1963, the inaugural flight marked a historic moment in India's scientific journey.

While working diligently on India's first satellite Aryabhata, Dr. Sarabhai died four years before its launch in 1971. Although his passing was a great loss, he inspired generations of scientists and researchers with his pioneering mindset and accomplishments.

As of 2023, ISRO has launched Chandrayaan-3, its third mission to the moon. The objective is to deploy a lander and rover on the lunar surface and keep them there for around 14 Earth days, or one lunar day. A successful touchdown would be a major accomplishment for ISRO and would add them to a select group of countries that have successfully landed spacecraft on the moon. Beyond this accomplishment, Chandrayaan-3 has technological and scientific tasks to complete.