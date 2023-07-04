Venus, Mars, Saturn and the Milky Way Core: Astronomical events to watch out for in July

On July 9 and 10, the Red Planet, Mars will appear very close to the bright blue-white star Regulus. The colours of the two celestial bodies will be distinguishable by the naked eyes or through a pair of binoculars.

Stargazers are in for a special treat in July as several astronomical events are set to put up a great show in the night skies. Venus and Mercury will be visible throughout the month in the evening sky while later in the night, people can also catch a glimpse of the Milky Way core with clear skies and a dim moon. Also, Saturn and the bright star Fomalhaut can be spotted in the night skies.

Here is a list of cosmic marvels that will be visible in the night skies of July.

The Moon and Saturn

On July 6, people can capture the waning gibbous moon and Saturn within one binocular frame. As per the astronomy app SkySafari, the two will appear a few finger widths from each other in the night sky, with Saturn as a yellow dot just above the moon. They will be visible in the south-eastern hemisphere in the night of July 6 and July 7.

Venus and Mars

On July 7, Venus will reach its greatest illumination and it will be visible after dusk, as a bright ‘star’ in the lower part of the western sky.

While on July 9 and 10, the Red Planet, Mars will appear very close to the bright blue-white star Regulus. The colours of the two celestial bodies will be distinguishable by the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars.

Both Mars and Regulus will have about the same brightness.

Also, for the entire month, Venus and Mars will remain visible in the west after sunset. They will appear farther apart and lower in the sky as the month progresses.

Jupiter

On July 11, Jupiter will appear as a bright spot just underneath the crescent Moon in the eastern sky before sunrise. It will be slightly brighter than Saturn in the sky.

New Moon

On July 18, the New Moon will rise in the extra-dark night sky providing an opportunity to see the fainter stars and meteor showers.

Mars Venus and the Crescent Moon

On July 20, Mars will appear near the crescent Moon in the western sky after sunset with Venus positioned quite low in the sky.

Mercury

In the latter half of July, Mercury will be visible sitting quite low in the sky providing the people living near the horizon an opportunity to catch a glimpse.

Saturn and Fomalhaut

Throughout the month, in the early morning hours, Saturn will appear high in the south with Fomalhaut, a bright star about halfway between Saturn and the horizon.

Details of the dusty debris disk around the 440 million years old star was recently revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Milky Way

Throughout the month, the core of our galaxy, the Milky Wa y will be visible as a diagonal band of light toward the south in the fully dark night sky, in places away from light pollution.