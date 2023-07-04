Venus, Mars, Saturn and the Milky Way Core: Astronomical events to watch out for in July

On July 9 and 10, the Red Planet, Mars will appear very close to the bright blue-white star Regulus. The colours of the two celestial bodies will be distinguishable by the naked eyes or through a pair of binoculars.

Stargazers are in for a special treat in July as several astronomical events are set to put up a great show in the night skies. Venus and Mercury will be visible throughout the month in the evening sky while later in the night, people can also catch a glimpse of the Milky Way core with clear skies and a dim moon. Also, Saturn and the bright star Fomalhaut can be spotted in the night skies.

Here is a list of cosmic marvels that will be visible in the night skies of July.

The Moon and Saturn

On July 6, people can capture the waning gibbous moon and Saturn within one binocular frame. As per the astronomy app SkySafari, the two will appear a few finger widths from each other in the night sky, with Saturn as a yellow dot just above the moon. They will be visible in the south-eastern hemisphere in the night of July 6 and July 7.