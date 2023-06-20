Venus, Mars and the Moon to line up during the Summer Solstice 2023: Here is when and how to watch

The three celestial bodies will make a captivating appearance in the western sky from June 19 to June 22. Observers in North and South America won't get to witness such an event until March 28, 2028.

This year, stargazers will get a special treat on the occasion of the summer solstice, which falls on June 21. The significant celestial event with the Sun reaching its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere will also see the planets Venus and Mars aligning with a slender crescent moon in the evening twilight.

To add more to the delight of astronomers, the Da Vinci glow or the Earthshine, will also be visible. The Earthshine occurs when sunlight is reflected by the Earth onto the dark side of the waxing crescent moon.