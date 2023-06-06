US scientists detect earliest complex organic molecule in the universe

The new findings may offer insights into the origins of life and the chemical processes that unfolded billions of years ago. The discovery is a testament to the telescope’s unmatched capabilities, as it has managed to capture unprecedented detail and precision in its observations.

The scientists at an American University have discovered evidence of the earliest complex organic molecules using the James Webb Space Telescope. These chemicals, much like ones found in smoke and soot on Earth, reside with an early galaxy that formed when the universe was about 10 percent of its current age, according to the astronomers from Texas A&M University, Space.com reported.

The new findings may offer insights into the origins of life and the chemical processes that unfolded billions of years ago.

The JWST, a joint venture between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is stated to succeed the Hubble Space Telescope and has already proven its mettle in unlocking celestial mysteries. In its latest discovery, the Webb Telescope has peered deep into the cosmos, revealing the presence of intricate organic compounds that harken back to the intricacy of our universe.

"It's remarkable that the universe can make really large, complex molecules very quickly after the Big Bang," Justin Spilker, an astronomer at Texas A&M University, was quoted as saying by Space.com.

The discovery is a testament to the telescope’s unmatched capabilities, as it has managed to capture unprecedented detail and precision in its observations. By examining the infrared light emitted by distant galaxies and star-forming regions, the JWST has detected molecules that include carbon-based compounds similar to smoke or smog in the distant galaxy that serve as building blocks of life on Earth, Space.com report added.

The findings could provide vital clues about the chemical evolution of the cosmos. The identification of such ancient organic molecules implies that the necessary ingredients existed even in the early stages of the universe, fuelling speculation about the prevalence of life beyond our own planet.

This discovery also may shed light on the processes that led to the formation of complex molecules and the subsequent emergence of life as we know it. By unraveling the intricate chemical pathways in these ancient cosmic environments, astronomers hope to gain a deeper understanding of how life might have arisen in the primordial universe.