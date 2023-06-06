CNBC TV18
US scientists detect earliest complex organic molecule in the universe

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 10:43:57 PM IST (Published)

The new findings may offer insights into the origins of life and the chemical processes that unfolded billions of years ago. The discovery is a testament to the telescope’s unmatched capabilities, as it has managed to capture unprecedented detail and precision in its observations.

The scientists at an American University have discovered evidence of the earliest complex organic molecules using the James Webb Space Telescope. These chemicals, much like ones found in smoke and soot on Earth, reside with an early galaxy that formed when the universe was about 10 percent of its current age, according to the astronomers from Texas A&M University, Space.com reported.

The new findings may offer insights into the origins of life and the chemical processes that unfolded billions of years ago.
The JWST, a joint venture between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is stated to succeed the Hubble Space Telescope and has already proven its mettle in unlocking celestial mysteries. In its latest discovery, the Webb Telescope has peered deep into the cosmos, revealing the presence of intricate organic compounds that harken back to the intricacy of our universe.
X