UK to rejoin Horizon Europe science research programme, says PM Rishi Sunak

UK to rejoin Horizon Europe science research programme, says PM Rishi Sunak

The UK's decision is all set to end a two-year post-Brexit standoff with the EU over science funding. The UK government said in a statement that the country's researchers are now eligible for grants.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 8:20:10 PM IST (Updated)

UK to rejoin Horizon Europe science research programme, says PM Rishi Sunak
The United Kingdom (UK) is all set to return to the flagship Horizon Europe science research programme, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed. This announcement comes after a deal was sealed off post a call between Sunak and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, the Guardian reported.

“We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers,” Sunak said.
The UK's decision is all set to end a two-year post-Brexit standoff with the EU over science funding. The UK government said in a statement that the country's researchers are now eligible for €95 billion grants from Thursday and can bid to take part in projects under the programme.
"Horizon will give UK companies and research institutions unrivalled opportunities to lead global work to develop new technologies and research projects, in areas from health to AI. This will not only open up cooperation with the EU, but also Norway, New Zealand and Israel which are part of the programme – and countries like Korea and Canada which are looking to join too," the British government added.
Ten Downing Street statement also informed its return to the $9 billion Copernicus Earth observation satellite programme, which has been crucial in monitoring this summer’s weather events. This comes seven months after a dispute over trade was resolved with the EU.
Rishi Sunak's latest decisions, in sharp contrast with his predecessors, signals a further improvement in bilateral relations with the bloc that witnessed a downfall after Brexit.
The agreement announced by Sunak, however, excludes the EU's Euratom nuclear research scheme. 
Also Read:Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 8:04 PM IST
