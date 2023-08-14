UAE Astronaut shares captivating images of Himalayas from space, see pics

2 Min Read
Sultan Al Neyadi embarked on his six-month mission to the International Space Station on March 3, becoming the first Arab astronaut to participate in a long-term ISS mission.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has treated the world to a captivating glimpse of the Himalayas from space. Al Neyadi shared a series of images on Twitter showcasing the snow-covered majesty of the Himalayan Mountain range, which he described as “iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature.”
In a post on his official account, Sultan Al Neyadi shared the stunning images and wrote, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature.”
The images garnered over 60,000 views and many reactions in the comment section.
The Himalayas from space 🏔️Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023
One user marvelled, “Nature's grand masterpiece on full display.”
Another user expressed gratitude, saying, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life.”
“Wahhhh niceee view,” read a third comment.
Sultan Al Neyadi embarked on his six-month mission to the International Space Station on March 3, becoming the first Arab astronaut to participate in a long-term ISS mission. His journey began with SpaceX's Crew-6 mission, marking a significant achievement for the UAE Astronaut Programme. Throughout his mission, he has been conducting scientific experiments as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, as per the agreement between Texas-based Axiom Space and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.
Sultan Al Neyadi also etched his name in history by becoming the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. The spacewalk, lasting 7 hours, was completed alongside NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and concluded at 1:42 AM IST on Saturday, April 29, according to NASA.
As his mission nears its conclusion, Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to depart the ISS in late August or early September. However, the exact date depends on the completion of pending experiments and duties, which must be handed over to the incoming Crew-7 astronauts. These astronauts are slated to reach the ISS on August 26, a pattern mirroring previous mission transitions where outgoing crews depart around a week after the arrival of their successors.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
