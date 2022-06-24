This bacterium grows up to the size of an eyelash and is visible to the naked eye

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest known bacterium, which looks like white filaments, in a mangrove swamp of the Lesser Antilles in Guadeloupe, France. The newly discovered bacterium, Thiomargarita Magnifica is large enough to be visible to the naked eye. It resembles the shape and size of a human eyelash according to a study published in the journal Science.

The bacterium has been named Thiomargarita Magnifica, which is a reference to its exceptional size. It has an average cell length greater than 9,000 micrometres (nearly 1cm), which is roughly 50 times larger than all other known giant bacteria. The Thiomargarita Magnifica is the first bacterium to be visible to the naked eye. The thin white strands of this bacterium were discovered on the surfaces of decaying mangrove leaves.

According to models of cell metabolism, bacteria should simply not grow this big as per the study. Marine biologist and co-author of the study Jean-Marie Volland told CNN that Thiomargarita Magnifica can grow up to 2 centimetres long. "To understand how gigantic that is for a bacterium, it is the same as if we were to find a human as tall as Mount Everest," Voland was quoted as saying by CNN.

How was it discovered?

The bacterium was first discovered on the surfaces of decaying mangrove leaves in shallow tropical marine mangrove swamps of the Lesser Antilles in Guadeloupe. It was discovered by Olivier Gros, a marine biology professor at the Université des Antilles in Guadeloupe, who was searching for symbiotic bacteria in the mangrove ecosystem.

Why is it so big?

As per the study, these giant bacteria grow on sediments at the bottom of the sulphurous waters, where they use the chemical energy of the sulphur and take oxygen from the surrounding water to produce sugars. They can also make food from carbon dioxide. Scientists are not yet sure how the bacteria evolved to be so big, however, there are a few advantages that the T. Magnifica enjoys due to its size. A T. Magnifica cell could be better at accessing both the oxygen and sulphur from the environment because of its size. Also, another possibility is that the T. Magnifica cells grew larger to adapt and avoid being eaten by predators.

How does it sustain its size?

Earlier it was considered that bacteria could not grow to a size visible to the naked eye because of their mechanism to produce energy. However, T. Magnifica has an extended network of membranes that produce energy so that it's not relying only on the surface to absorb nutrients. T. Magnifica cell also has its DNA contained in small sacks that have a membrane, called pepins, unlike other bacteria.

