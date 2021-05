The only lunar eclipse of the year will be happening on May 26. The rare celestial event will occur when Earth is positioned perfectly in line between the moon and the sun creating a shadow that gives the moon a reddish-orange glow.

The Moon will look slightly larger and brighter than usual as it will be near its closest approach to the Earth.

This event will be visible throughout Australia, parts of the western United States, western South America or in South-East Asia.

Eclipse is expected to start at 1:46 am PT (2.16 PM IST). Around 2:45 am PT (3:15 PM IST) the moon will enter the darkest part of Earth's shadow and the Moon's surface will be completely covered by Earth's umbra between 4:11 am and 4:26 am PT (4:41 PM and 4:56 PM IST). The eclipse will be visible in totality for 14-15 minutes.

Since January 21, 2019, this Lunar Eclipse will be the first total eclipse of the Moon. It is also called the Blood Moon because of the reddish-orange hue of the moon during the eclipse.

Generally, there are four to seven eclipses every year. Some total and some partial. Here is this year's Eclipse list.