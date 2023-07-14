The Prime Minister said that the Chandrayaan-3 will cover over 300,000 km, and it will be inserted into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit raising manoeuvres.
14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/xCcUW4GbBH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud. https://t.co/NKiuxS0QaE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
