Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent his best wishes to the scientists of ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is set to launch at 2:35 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. PM Modi tweeted that the day will be “etched in golden letters” and the remarkable mission will “carry the hopes and dreams of the nation.”

“14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission will embark on its journey,” PM Modi tweeted from Paris, during his two-day visit.

14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

The Prime Minister further shared the details of the mission and said that the Chandrayaan-3 will cover over 300,000 km, and it will be inserted into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit raising manoeuvres.

“Scientific instruments onboard will study the moon's surface and enhance our knowledge,” his tweet read.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/xCcUW4GbBH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

PM Modi also mentioned the significant outcomes of India’s previous two lunar missions and India’s rich history in the space sector.

He said that the Chandrayaan-1 mission was the first to confirm the presence of water molecules on the moon. He added that till Chandrayaan-1 the moon was believed to be bone-dry but with new data from Chandrayaan-1, it is now considered a dynamic geologically active body which has the presence of water and subsurface ice.

The PM added that the Chandrayaan-2 was equally path-breaking as the data from its Orbiter is attributed to the first-time detection of chromium, manganese and sodium on the moon.

“The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. This Mission has featured in almost 50 publications,” he said.

On the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission , he further urged people to learn more and gather more information about the mission.

Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud. https://t.co/NKiuxS0QaE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

He urged people to learn more about the leaps that India has made in the field of space, science, and innovation and wrote, “It will make you all very proud,” on Twitter.