August 2022 Supermoon: Check when and where it will be visible

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The full moon of August 11-12 is known as the Sturgeon Moon. It will occur when the moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, making it a "supermoon".

On August 11 and 12, the world will witness the fourth and the last supermoon of this year. This supermoon is dubbed as 'Sturgeon Moon', and it is expected to be visible across the globe, depending on weather conditions.

What is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth in its orbit. Supermoon refers to a full moon that's near to its perigee, the closest point to the Earth in the orbit of the moon.

This year, we have already witnessed three supermoons, in the months of May, June and July.

As per Space.com, in 2023 we will continue to see supermoon streaks with four consecutive full supermoons, and it will be the same for 2024 and even 2025 will have three supermoons in a row.

Time and date

The Sturgeon supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of Thursday, August 11, and the early hours of Friday, August 12. The supermoon will peak around 02:36 am IST at night as per Space.com. The moon will also appear in almost all its brightness and fullness on the night before and after the supermoon, on Wednesday, August 10, as well as on Friday, August 12.

How to watch?