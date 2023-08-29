Super Blue Moon to be visible on August 30, Raksha Bandhan day — check India time, details

The occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year is going to be special for the sky gazers as they can witness the Super Blue Moon appearing on Wednesday, August 30. The celestial event will be a rare combination of Blue Moon and Supermoon on the Raksha Bandhan day, which falls on the Purnima tithi as per the Hindu calendar.

Reportedly, the phenomenon of the Super Blue Moon will be appearing on Wednesday. It will reach its peak at 8.37 pm EDT on August 30 (6.07 am IST on August 31). However, in India the time would be different. The sky gazers can get a glimpse of the Super Blue Moon from 9.30 pm onwards on Wednesday in multiple cities across India.

This Super Blue Moon is considered to be a very rare phenomenon. Despite being termed as the 'blue,' the Moon does not actually appear blue — instead, it appears in an orange hue.

Apart from this, people might also find that the size of the Moon is a bit different compared to other days. According to NASA, the Supermoon looks around 14 percent bigger than the Moon on other days. This happens because of the shorter distance of the Moon from Earth.

The Moon revolves around our planet in an elliptical orbit, or an elongated circle, with the Earth closer to one side of the ellipse, according to NASA. Every month, the Moon crosses by the point closest to Earth and the point farthest from Earth. When the full Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth, it is termed as a 'Supermoon.' It then appears to be a bit large and brighter than usual in the sky.