Sun to reach Solar Maximum by 2025, likely to cause complete global internet outage

In the solar cycles, which usually last 11 years, the solar maximum happens roughly in the middle of each cycle. The looming solar maximum has sparked concerns of widespread outage of internet services on earth due to the impact of heightened solar activity.

The Sun is set to reach the Solar Maximum in the next two years of the current solar cycle. This has led to heightened interest in the potential impact of it on the Earth among scientists. During solar maximum, the heightened activity in the Sun can potentially disrupt the large-scale infrastructure of communication and even cause an “internet apocalypse”.

However, the American space agency, NASA, has not yet commented on the possibility of an internet outage caused by a solar storm by 2025.

What is the Solar Maximum?

The solar maximum is a period of time during which the Sun experiences peak solar activity and its magnetic field reaches its strongest and most disordered dynamic point.

The increased solar activity during this period can cause large-scale solar storms , eruptions and flares, which in turn can have devastating impacts on the Earth. It can potentially disrupt radio communications, the power grid, the internet and even have serious health consequences for astronauts.

However, on an individual level, people on Earth are unlikely to experience any effects of the solar maximum.

Internet apocalypse

It is currently unclear if the 2025 solar storm could have a massive impact such as the global internet outage.

Earlier, historical events like the Carrington Event of 1859 had caused telegraph lines to spark electrocuting the operators. Also, in 1989 a massive solar storm disrupted the Quebec power grid for hours.

As per a report by the Washington Post, the concerns regarding the solar maximum are not entirely unfounded, as it can indeed impact the Earth's interconnected infrastructure.

“We've never experienced one of the extreme case events, and we don't know how our infrastructure would respond to it. Our failure testing doesn't even include such scenarios,” computer science professor at the University of California at Irvine, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, told the Post.

The term ‘internet apocalypse’ was in fact popularised by one of her research papers called 'Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse'.

According to her, a severe solar storm can damage the undersea communication cables leading to interruption of long-distance connectivity.

The outages caused by it can last for months, and there could be a devastating economic impact of more than $11 billion in just one day for the US alone, according to reports.