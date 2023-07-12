Sun to reach Solar Maximum by 2025, likely to cause complete global internet outage

In the solar cycles, which usually last 11 years, the solar maximum happens roughly in the middle of each cycle. The looming solar maximum has sparked concerns of widespread outage of internet services on earth due to the impact of heightened solar activity.

The Sun is set to reach the Solar Maximum in the next two years of the current solar cycle. This has led to heightened interest in the potential impact of it on the Earth among scientists. During solar maximum, the heightened activity in the Sun can potentially disrupt the large-scale infrastructure of communication and even cause an “internet apocalypse”.

However, the American space agency, NASA, has not yet commented on the possibility of an internet outage caused by a solar storm by 2025.

What is the Solar Maximum?

The solar maximum is a period of time during which the Sun experiences peak solar activity and its magnetic field reaches its strongest and most disordered dynamic point.