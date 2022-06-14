Strawberry moon to appear in sky today. How rare is this phenomenon

Skygazers will today witness the strawberry moon, the second among the four consecutive supermoons this year.

Although, there is no specific definition of a supermoon, the term refers to a full moon that appears larger and brighter than on other days due to its proximity to Earth in its orbit.

The moon in its orbit will be at its closest point to Earth at 7.51 am Eastern Daylight Time (5.22 pm IST) and will appear like a supermoon. The satellite will come within 222,238 miles of Earth on Tuesday, which is about 16,000 miles closer than its average distance. The moon is likely to be about 10 percent brighter than the regular full moon.

According to NASA, June’s full moon will also be the lowest full moon of 2022, hovering at around 23.3 degrees above the horizon.

What is a strawberry moon?

June’s full moon, also known as the strawberry moon, derives its name from different sources such as European, Native American, and Colonial American. However, it is closely associated with the Algonquin Native American tribe in northeastern US and eastern Canada that used the term to describe the short strawberry harvesting season in the region. Some of the European names include honey moon and rose moon with reference to honey harvesting and rose blooming during this time, The Washington Post reported.

The name strawberry moon does not refer to the moon's actual hue.

How rare is it?

Although, supermoons are not exceedingly rare, they do not occur on every full moon night. A full moon occurs once in a lunar cycle every 29.5 days. However, the moon hits perigee, which is its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, every 27 days. Occasionally, the two events overlap.

June’s supermoon comes after the one in May and the next full moon on July 13, known as the Buck Moon as per the Old Farmers' Almanac, will also be a supermoon. On that day, the moon will be within 222,089 miles of Earth, making it the closest supermoon of the year. Another supermoon this year will occur around August 12.

How to watch it?

Those who are interested to know where to watch supermoon, you can see the livestream of the full moon on Tuesday from the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy's Ceccano. The webcast will start at 3.15 pm EDT (12.45 am IST).