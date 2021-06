Nearly a month after the world witnessed the rare phenomenon of "Super Flower Blood Moon" on May 27, we are now ready for "Strawberry Moon", which in fact, will be the last supermoon of 2021.

According to NASA, the Moon will appear full for about three days, starting from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning.

The term "supermoon" is used when the full Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit around our planet. A supermoon looks slightly larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

As per the Farmer's Almanac, "Strawberry Moon” is not a reference to the colour of the Moon. It derives its nickname from the strawberries ripening in certain parts of North America as ancient tribes in the region marked this full Moon with the beginning of the harvesting season for strawberries.